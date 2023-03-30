Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,766 ($21.70) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Secure Trust Bank Price Performance

Shares of LON STB traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 672 ($8.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,017. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 608 ($7.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,361.20 ($16.72). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 735.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 722.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.66 million, a P/E ratio of 377.53, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.