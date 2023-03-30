Secret One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,370.49 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Secret has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $4,370.49 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00149636 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00072656 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00040692 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00040290 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000632 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00413001 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,184.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.