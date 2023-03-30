SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SCWorx Stock Performance

WORX stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get SCWorx alerts:

About SCWorx

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.