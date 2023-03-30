Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,395 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up about 1.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Quanta Services worth $82,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.96. 301,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,624. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

