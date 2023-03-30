Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,143 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Service Co. International worth $29,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.79. 248,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

