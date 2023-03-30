Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 11,585.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669,179 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $27,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

