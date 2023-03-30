Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,272. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

