Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Trimmed by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.64.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
