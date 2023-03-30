Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Trimmed by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.