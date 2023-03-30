Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.70. 517,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

