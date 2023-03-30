Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.5 %

Sanofi stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $96,275,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

