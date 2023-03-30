Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Trading Down 4.6%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.89. Approximately 305,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 327,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Further Reading

