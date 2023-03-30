Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €34.60 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.60 ($37.20) price target by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

SZG has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.20 ($22.80) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

Shares of ETR SZG traded up €0.90 ($0.97) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €35.60 ($38.28). 146,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €37.29 and a 200 day moving average of €30.10. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €18.99 ($20.42) and a 1 year high of €48.76 ($52.43).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

