Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.42

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and traded as low as $41.76. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 349,407 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAGE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.