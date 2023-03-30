Safe (SAFE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $238.12 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Safe has a market capitalization of $238.12 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for $11.43 or 0.00040648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.45098809 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

