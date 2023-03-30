Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €33.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.51) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

VNA opened at €16.54 ($17.78) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €23.50 and a 200 day moving average of €23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €17.46 ($18.77) and a fifty-two week high of €43.61 ($46.89).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

