Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186,154 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 10.5% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $471,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

NYSE:DE traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $404.99. 447,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.79.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

