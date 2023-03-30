Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises 1.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $15,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 390,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 27,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.42. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

