Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 573 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.66. 1,717,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $171.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

