Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ROKU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roku from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Roku from $44.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $63.91 on Monday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,304,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

