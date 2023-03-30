Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 153,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

About Rockwell Medical

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 227,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,602. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Featured Articles

