Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Down 5.5%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.44 and last traded at $35.00. 48,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 40,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REPX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $702.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 36.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 379,047 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 125,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

