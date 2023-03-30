Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,915 ($23.53) and last traded at GBX 1,915 ($23.53). Approximately 4,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,945 ($23.90).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,006.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,942.72. The company has a market capitalization of £115.28 million, a P/E ratio of -245.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 29.25 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $10.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s dividend payout ratio is -513.48%.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

