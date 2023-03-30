Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.60

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.60 and traded as low as C$36.50. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$36.56, with a volume of 60,755 shares traded.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RCH. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.60.
Richelieu Hardware Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
About Richelieu Hardware
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
