Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Trading Up 1.2%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 39,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 102,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVPH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 934.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

