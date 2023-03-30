Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Trading Up 1.2%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 39,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 102,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Reviva Pharmaceuticals
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.
