Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) PT Raised to GBX 25 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 24 ($0.29) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Resolute Mining Stock Down 21.7 %
RMGGF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,620. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.29.
About Resolute Mining
