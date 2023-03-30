Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) PT Raised to GBX 25 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 24 ($0.29) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Resolute Mining Stock Down 21.7 %

RMGGF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,620. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. Its portfolio include Syama, which is located in the south of Mali in West Africa; Mako, which is located in eastern Senegal in West Africa; and Bibiani, which is located in the western region of Ghana in West Africa.

