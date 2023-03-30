Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after buying an additional 196,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 574.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 189,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.