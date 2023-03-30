Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Scotiabank cut Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.93.
Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance
Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resolute Forest Products
Resolute Forest Products Company Profile
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
