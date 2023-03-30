Request Price Hits $0.0982 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Request has a market cap of $98.23 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0982 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024946 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030006 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017971 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003485 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00199009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,368.87 or 1.00097314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09754524 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,429,910.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.