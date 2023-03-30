Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Renault from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Renault Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:RNSDF opened at $42.07 on Monday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

