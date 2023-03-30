Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $0.77. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 86,776 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

