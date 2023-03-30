Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $0.77. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 86,776 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

