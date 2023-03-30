Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Razor Energy Stock Up 17.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RZREF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 16,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,059. Razor Energy has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.
Razor Energy Company Profile
