Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Razor Energy Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RZREF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 16,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,059. Razor Energy has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

