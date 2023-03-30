QV Investors Inc. Trims Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the quarter. Stantec makes up about 2.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $21,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,955,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Stantec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,751,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,556 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Stantec stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities. Its services include engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation.

