Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.91.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DGX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,617. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

