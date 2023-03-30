Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
