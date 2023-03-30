QUASA (QUA) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $1.91 million and $237.02 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029471 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017942 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00200422 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,016.74 or 1.00020437 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00186387 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $365.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.