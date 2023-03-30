Quantum Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. Meta Platforms makes up 3.6% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after purchasing an additional 189,688 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $205.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $532.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.31 and its 200 day moving average is $142.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

