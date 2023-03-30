Quanta Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,015 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 324% compared to the average daily volume of 711 call options.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.6 %

PWR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average is $146.19.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

