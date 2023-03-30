QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 349.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.13. The company had a trading volume of 768,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

