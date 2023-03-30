ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.51. 115,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 136,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $150,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 14.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $365,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

