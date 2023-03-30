Prom Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Prom has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $87.87 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00016992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024938 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00198721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,340.72 or 1.00016980 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.82971469 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,044,977.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.