Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.09-4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-688 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.79 million. Progress Software also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $59.36.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $30,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,020.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,040,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 234.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 128,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 90,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,496,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

