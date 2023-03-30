Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Progress Software updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.17 EPS.

Progress Software Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 25.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

