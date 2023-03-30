ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.43

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 1317062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

ProFrac Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 83.0% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 204,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 92,785 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 50.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ProFrac by 4.5% in the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 264,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in ProFrac by 20.0% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,648,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Stories

