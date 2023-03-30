ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Acquires $6,035,000.00 in Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,725,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,010,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ProFrac Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ACDC stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 852,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,800. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

