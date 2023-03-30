Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 62.1% in March

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMC stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.02. 41,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,956. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,766,000 after purchasing an additional 233,228 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 124,722 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 39,983 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

