Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Stock Price Down 54%

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Rating) shares dropped 54% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.

About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate and Investments, and Transfers Center and Other segments. The Retail segment comprises of services for natural persons as well as small and medium entrepreneurs.

