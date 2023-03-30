PotCoin Achieves Market Cap of $519,195.35 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $519,195.35 and approximately $7.09 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00322526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00021001 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,220,853 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

