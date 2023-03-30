Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Update

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 9,800,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 788,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. 468,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,008. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POR. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

