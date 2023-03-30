Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Portillo’s

In other news, VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $353,644.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,737.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PTLO traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 51,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.34 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Portillo’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.