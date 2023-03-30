Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $239.29

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 239.29 ($2.94) and traded as low as GBX 218.90 ($2.69). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.75), with a volume of 3,080,630 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 239.30.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

