POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Down 6.9%

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) traded down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.72. 182,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 560,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $705.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The company had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

