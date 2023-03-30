POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Down 6.9%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.72. 182,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 560,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $705.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The company had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.